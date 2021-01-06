Roderick McIllree Sells 20,000,000 Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) Stock

Bluejay Mining plc (JAY.L) (LON:JAY) insider Roderick McIllree sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total value of £3,000,000 ($3,919,519.21).

JAY opened at GBX 12.08 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.93. Bluejay Mining plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 15.76 ($0.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 30.55 and a current ratio of 33.03. The firm has a market cap of £117.32 million and a P/E ratio of -40.25.

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

