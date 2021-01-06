ROOBEE Hits Market Cap of $6.16 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $484,616.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00312776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,041.32 or 0.02887185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,454,370,689 tokens. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

