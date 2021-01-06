Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP) rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 200,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 214,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £2.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.32.

About Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP)

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in research, development, production, and sale of Chitin, a bio-degradable polymer. Its products are applied in various industries, such as plastic, agricultural, veterinary, textile, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical. Ross Group Plc was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

