Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Sets New 52-Week High at $340.00

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 334.80 ($4.37), with a volume of 131591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.80 ($4.30).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 269 ($3.51).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 309.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 298.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

