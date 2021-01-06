Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) Shares Down 1.2%

Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.63. Approximately 518,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,154,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

ROXG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$2.40 price objective on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$608.14 million and a PE ratio of 41.79.

About Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG)

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.