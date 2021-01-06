Royal Bank of Canada Raises ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $540.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $455.00 to $540.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $456.75.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $505.36 on Tuesday. ASML has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $505.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.76. The firm has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASML will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ASML by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

