Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROYMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.64.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

