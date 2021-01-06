Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut Rubius Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.71.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $675.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

