Rusoro Mining Ltd. (RML.V) (CVE:RML) Shares Down 12.5%

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (RML.V) (CVE:RML) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 125,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 57,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$19.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

About Rusoro Mining Ltd. (RML.V) (CVE:RML)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds a 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

