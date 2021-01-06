Ryder System (NYSE:R) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.94

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $64.85, with a volume of 3028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,664,000 after buying an additional 941,120 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,238,000 after buying an additional 291,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,581,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 939,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,230,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,520,000 after buying an additional 456,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

