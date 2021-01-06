Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Shares of Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE) dropped 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 224,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 460,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 26.90 and a quick ratio of 26.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$63.88 million and a PE ratio of -11.25.

Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) Company Profile (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico, Argentina, and Peru. The company is involved in the exploration of the San Juan Regional program that includes Don Julio project covering an area of 58,000 hectares (ha) in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional program, which includes the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects covering an area of 39,000 ha titled in Mexico.

