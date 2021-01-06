Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,330,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,045,000 after buying an additional 2,222,358 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after buying an additional 765,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 670,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,046,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,868,000 after purchasing an additional 648,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

