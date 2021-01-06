SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) price objective on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.65 ($11.35).

Shares of SFQ opened at €11.30 ($13.29) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.02 million and a PE ratio of 741.33. SAF-Holland SE has a 12 month low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 12 month high of €11.52 ($13.55). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37.

About SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F)

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

