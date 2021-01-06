Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

SAGE stock opened at $84.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $90.58.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $123,000.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

