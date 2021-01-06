Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading Up 7.8%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 1,865,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,411,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 73.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at $19,292,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,683,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,565 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

