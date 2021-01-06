Scotiabank Boosts Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target to C$11.00

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.44.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.70. The company had a trading volume of 35,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,349. The company has a market capitalization of C$323.59 million and a P/E ratio of -47.77. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$131.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 75,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$639,423.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,040,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,400,062.35.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

