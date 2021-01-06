ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.74 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $18,042.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00120380 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00257112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00518773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00049814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006290 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,433,106 coins and its circulating supply is 31,749,495 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net.

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

