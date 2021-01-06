Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Insider Sells $226,110.00 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $831.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million. Analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sculptor Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 6.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.