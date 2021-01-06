SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

SCYX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.46.

Shares of SCYX opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

