Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.87. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,107,000 after buying an additional 56,645 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,404,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,352,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 467,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

