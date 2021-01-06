Sei Investments Co. Acquires 7,329 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,837,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 716,196 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,448,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 293,030 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 666,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,090,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 43,103 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of HOPE opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.