Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Hanger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hanger by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Hanger by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Hanger by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HNGR opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $871.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.30. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. The company had revenue of $256.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HNGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

