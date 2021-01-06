Sei Investments Co. Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VREX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 77,436 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 967.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 138,001 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.99 million, a P/E ratio of -30.95, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

