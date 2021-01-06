Sei Investments Co. Purchases 18,505 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 40.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 127.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $806.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $75,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 50,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,472. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

