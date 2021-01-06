Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 11,296 Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of AVNS opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.