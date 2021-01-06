Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 98,096 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 62,567 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,759 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,371,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AM shares. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Antero Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 3.41. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.70 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.