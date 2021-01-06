Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,192 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 533.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 256.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period.

Insulet stock opened at $253.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.96 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $269.42.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

