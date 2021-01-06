Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 56,896 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Immersion by 241.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth about $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth about $70,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 203.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.04 million, a P/E ratio of -219.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 64,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $583,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,190,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,045,509 shares of company stock worth $29,595,643. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

