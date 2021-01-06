SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $63.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $4.10 on Wednesday, reaching $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,883. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $565,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares in the company, valued at $499,962,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SEI Investments by 154.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SEI Investments by 500.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,503 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,771,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 843,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $9,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

