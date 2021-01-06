Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $27.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Select Medical traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 18178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $109,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Select Medical by 58.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 146.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,098,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,909,000 after buying an additional 1,248,020 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 124.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,504,000 after buying an additional 731,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 208.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 389,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 26.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

