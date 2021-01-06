Serum (SRM) Price Tops $1.46 on Major Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Serum has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00004123 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $72.87 million and approximately $161.77 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00028040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00116393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00259852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00481115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00049729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00252125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017248 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.