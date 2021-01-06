Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

SVC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. 1,662,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,145. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $24.12.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 513,227 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

