ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $951.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.56.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,842.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,838 shares of company stock valued at $38,971,927 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $17.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $514.54. The company had a trading volume of 59,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,612. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $535.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.77. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 146.39, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

