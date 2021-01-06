ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Piper Sandler

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $537.56.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $531.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $535.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.77. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.70, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total value of $802,678.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,202,620.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,838 shares of company stock worth $38,971,927. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. FIL Ltd increased its position in ServiceNow by 79.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $2,033,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in ServiceNow by 17.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $4,861,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.