Shaw Communications (SJR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shaw Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.0741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 84.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.