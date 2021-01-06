Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.00.

SCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cormark set a C$5.50 price target on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

TSE SCL opened at C$3.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$270.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.82. Shawcor Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$13.00.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$267.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

