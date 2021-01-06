Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to report sales of $73.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $195.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.80 million to $196.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $400.30 million, with estimates ranging from $393.80 million to $405.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 27,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,255. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73.

In other news, insider George Arison purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Foy purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $302,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.