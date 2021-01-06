Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.74

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.74 and traded as high as $39.32. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 128,527 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $544.41 million, a P/E ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,040,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 483.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,792 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

