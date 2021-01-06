Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Price Up 7%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.32. Approximately 128,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 142,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCVL shares. TheStreet lowered Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $582.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million. Analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

