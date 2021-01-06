Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Up 5.5%

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.86 and last traded at $142.86. 695,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 510,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.63.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.