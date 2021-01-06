Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

SIG stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at $24,134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $12,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 240,670 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $2,811,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

