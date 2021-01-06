Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar Sells 1,500 Shares

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00.

SLAB stock opened at $127.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average of $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,189,000 after acquiring an additional 73,305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

