SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIL. Eight Capital raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$16.65 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.23.

Shares of TSE SIL opened at C$14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 29.69 and a quick ratio of 29.34. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$16.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -21.64.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

