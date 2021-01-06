Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on SI. ValuEngine raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,031. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 63.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $23,383.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $2,439,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.