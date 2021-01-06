Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Up 5.9%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.50. Approximately 1,629,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,068,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other news, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

