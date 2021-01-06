SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.43

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 1890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.80.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 3.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

