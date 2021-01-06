Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (SYH.V) (CVE:SYH) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.30

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (SYH.V) (CVE:SYH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 429189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.12 million and a PE ratio of -12.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (SYH.V) (CVE:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (SYH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (SYH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.