SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $527.29 Million

Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post $527.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.88 million and the highest is $554.00 million. SkyWest posted sales of $743.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKYW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,015,000 after purchasing an additional 936,219 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 78.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,737,000 after purchasing an additional 236,571 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $6,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,149,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,106,000 after acquiring an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 30.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 112,860 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. 493,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,976. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.90.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

