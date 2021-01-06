SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Up 6.3%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.10 and last traded at $41.29. 493,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 411,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKYW. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.90.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 197.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after purchasing an additional 936,219 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 78.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,737,000 after buying an additional 236,571 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter worth $6,556,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SkyWest by 30.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after buying an additional 112,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 17.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after buying an additional 57,729 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

