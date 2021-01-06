Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 194.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,796 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 758,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,959,000 after purchasing an additional 580,723 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.52 and its 200-day moving average is $141.70. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.96.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,266. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.